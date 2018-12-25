Sara Ali Khan in this animal-print jumpsuit is a big disappointment

Sara Ali Khan likes to have fun with her sartorial choices and some of her recent appearances bear testimony to that. While we really like her for it, this time she left us sorely disappointed. For one of the promotional events for her upcoming film Simmba, the actor was seen in an animal-print jumpsuit from River Island. The attire seemed ill-fitted and it looked unflattering on her.

Advertising

The hairdo and the gold danglers made matters worse and we hope she refrains from repeating this again.

She might be just one film old, but Khan has experimented with her fashion choices quite a bit. We really liked the intricately embroidered bodycon from Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla she had donned in the recent past. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the look was accessorised with black heels and oversized earrings from Misho Designs.

She had also nailed the matching separates, consisting of a printed, multi-coloured top and a pair of bell-bottoms. The ensemble might look outrageous but she looked lovely in it, teamed with a pair of heart-shaped danglers and yellow heels. Taking to Instagram, Khan captioned it, “Taking some inspiration from my Hero”.

Advertising

She also looked lovely in a sequin dress with flared sleeves from Topshop x Halpern. Dark kohl eyes, red lipstick and hair parted at the side completed the look. We really liked the black nail polish and the matching shoes.

What do you think of her sartorial choices?