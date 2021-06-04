Sara Ali Khan, Nushrratt Bharuccha look stunning in Manish Malhotra creations

June 4, 2021 11:40:28 am
Recently, actors Sara Ali Khan and Nushrratt Bharuccha were seen wearing exquisite creations by designer Manish Malhotra, giving a face to “new-age” brides.
Sara was seen looking gorgeous in “a geometrical enameled Nooraniyat ensemble” which was the perfect mix of bling and sheer, each complementing the other. Styled with a matching dupatta and strappy blouse, the look was pulled together with peach lip shade and no accessories.
Check out the pictures here.
In another photo, Nushrratt was seen looking radiant in the designer’s signature “sequins encrusted pink ensemble.” The look was brought together with hair styled in soft waves and accessorised with a statement neckpiece.
Check out the pictures here.
In the past, Sara was seen looking ethereal in the designer’s outfits from Nooraniyat. She posed in an intricately embroidered black lehenga. This was teamed with a backless choli with a plunging neckline. Take a look:
The designer also shared pictures and videos from his latest collection. Check them out.
We loved the looks, what about you?
