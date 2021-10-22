Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor keep it blingy and bright in sequin dresses

October 22, 2021 9:00:40 pm
Sara Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor are rapidly emerging as new-age style icons. So when they appeared on Ranveer Singh’s reality show, The Big Picture, it was expected to be a fashion extravaganza.
Styled by Ami Patel, Sara was seen in a striped outfit — the Mich Dress — from the label Retrofête. The short outfit with noodle straps had the perfect amount of bling and looked great on her. The look was completed with on-point eye make-up and a oodles of highlighter. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “Zebras never change their stripes”.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Janhvi, on the other hand, was seen in a short beige sequin dress. The outfit was flirty and complemented her frame really well. Styled by Mohit Rai, the look was rounded out with hair styled in soft curls and glossy lipstick.
View this post on Instagram
Both of them later shared pictures and Sara wrote, “Real princesses fix each other’s crowns 👑Friendship, inspiration, motivation from gyms to gowns 👗/ Loving, laughing, smiling, no place for frowns 🥰/ Because it’s always a blast with you at home, at shoot or in remote Indian towns.”
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Well, we cannot wait to see them together.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-