Friday, October 22, 2021
Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor keep it blingy and bright in sequin dresses

"Real princesses fix each other’s crowns; Friendship, inspiration, motivation from gyms to gowns/ Loving, laughing, smiling, no place for frowns/ Because it’s always a blast with you at home, at shoot or in remote Indian towns," Sara captioned their pictures.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 22, 2021 9:00:40 pm
What do you think of their looks?

Sara Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor are rapidly emerging as new-age style icons. So when they appeared on Ranveer Singh’s reality show, The Big Picture, it was expected to be a fashion extravaganza.

Styled by Ami Patel, Sara was seen in a striped outfit — the Mich Dress — from the label Retrofête. The short outfit with noodle straps had the perfect amount of bling and looked great on her. The look was completed with on-point eye make-up and a oodles of highlighter. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “Zebras never change their stripes”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Janhvi, on the other hand, was seen in a short beige sequin dress. The outfit was flirty and complemented her frame really well. Styled by Mohit Rai, the look was rounded out with hair styled in soft curls and glossy lipstick.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Both of them later shared pictures and Sara wrote, “Real princesses fix each other’s crowns 👑Friendship, inspiration, motivation from gyms to gowns 👗/ Loving, laughing, smiling, no place for frowns 🥰/ Because it’s always a blast with you at home, at shoot or in remote Indian towns.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Well, we cannot wait to see them together.

