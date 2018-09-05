Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Sara Ali Khan or Ananya Panday: Whose style would you recreate?

While Sara Ali Khan was seen in a cool shirt dress, Ananya Panday picked a checkered mini. We think both the ladies looked lovely. What about you?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 5, 2018 4:49:52 pm
Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday Sara Ali Khan or Ananya Panday: Whose style do you like? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)
Bollywood starlets Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday were recently spotted at a popular restaurant in Khar, Mumbai. The star kids are not even a movie old but they are already contending for a spot in the list of influential youth fashion icons.

Khan, who will be seen in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in November, picked a very cool striped shirt dress with a knotted belt around the waist. She teamed it with a pair of metallic sandals and a colourful bracelet. A soft, tinted lip shade and kohl-lined eyes rounded out her look.

Check some of the pictures here.

Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday Sara Ali Khan spotted at Olive restaurant in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday went on a BFF date in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Panday who is being launched by Karan Johar in Student Of The Year 2  looked chic in a mustard checkered dress paired with a white T-shirt. She styled it with a pair of black and red sports shoes and a sling bag.

Check some of the pictures here.

Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday Ananya Panday will be seen for the first time in Student Of The Year 2. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday Ananya Panday looked chic in this mustard dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

These young stars including Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli are often seen in the company of each other, all dressed to near perfection.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
