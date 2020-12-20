Coolie No. 1: Sara Ali Khan goes all wrong with this denim co-ord set; see pics

What do you think of her look? (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan is busy promoting her upcoming film Coolie No 1, and so far, she has been impressive with her sartorial choices. But her recent look left us disappointed. Styled by Ami Patel, the actor was seen in an ensemble from designer Namrata Joshipura, which comprised a denim co-ord set.

And while we are all for denim on denim, we understand the combination can be tricky to pull off. The flared asymmetrical skirt did not work at all, and neither did the sparse sequin detailing. Also, we are a bit unsure about the hairdo.

Check out the pictures here:

She looked really pretty in a cherry red ensemble from the label Safiyaa, which she had worn a couple of days ago. The outfit stood out for the slit sleeves that added some drama to the look. Styled by Patel again, the look was completed with matching nail polish, perfectly-styled hair and a lot of mascara.

Here are the pictures:

And while she was always into having fun with fashion, we liked the balance of quirk and style.

