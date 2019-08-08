You can easily recreate Sara Ali Khan’s ethnic airport looks; see pics

It is not uncommon to spot travellers tugging their luggage at the airport, and Sara Ali Khan did it too. But since most Bollywood celebrities are spotted looking their fashionable best but minus their luggage when they are flying out, Khan’s act is being lauded by many including actor Rishi Kapoor who took to Twitter to express his thoughts and compliment the Kedarnath actor for setting an example.

“Wonderful Sara. You set examples how celebrities should behave at the airport. No harm at all tugging your own baggage, no chamchas to receive and the icing on the cake! No dark glasses or an airport look. You show confidence with no insecurities. Atta girl!”, he said.

But it is not only because of this, the starlet has often also impressed us with her simple and breezy airport looks which can be easily recreated.

Sara Ali Khan was seen rocking the ethnic look in a white kurta and churidar which was teamed with a multicoloured dupatta. We like how the actor kept her look simple and opted for a pair of juttis to complete the look. She was accompanied by actor Kartik Aaryan who kept it casual in black track pants and a white t-shirt teamed with a red jacket.

Keeping it simple yet trendy, the Simmba actor was seen wearing a printed maxi dresses at the Chandigarh airport. She opted for a no make-up look and kept her hair open.

Ethnic wear seems to be the actor’s favourite pick when it comes to travelling. So it is no surprise that she was seen in a white salwar and palazzo set which was teamed with a kalamkari dupatta. She added a pop of colour to her look with a pair of yellow coloured juttis.

Sara Ali Khan was also spotted with Jhanvi Kapoor at the airport, with both actors opting for an ethnic look in simple white kurtas. The two have always managed to impress with their sartorial choices — which can best be described as simple yet chic.

Which look would you like to recreate?