Take cues from Sara Ali Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari on how to rock street style fashion

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari rocked the smart casual look at an event in Mumbai recently.

Sara Ali Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari rock the casual look. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

With two consecutive movies in her kitty, Sara Ali Khan has become the talk of the town. While she received mixed reviews for her acting skills, her sartorial choices – which are a mix of youthful and feminine styles – have been appreciated. Recently, when she stepped out to support her Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit’s latest venture, the Kedarnath actor looked lovely in a dress by fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra.

The abstract print mini dress was paired with a furry sling bag and shiny pink heels. She kept her hair loose and opted for a hint of make-up – playing with shades of pink to highlight her eyes and lips.

Sara Ali Khan has become the talk of the town. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Sara Ali Khan looks lovely in this abstract print mini dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Acing the smart casual look, Padmaavat actor Aditi Rao Hydari looked super cool in an short olive jumpsuit which had a belt detailing around the waist. She rounded off the outfit with a pair of white sneakers.

Aditi Rao Hydari looked super cool in an short olive jumpsuit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Aditi Rao Hydari recently stepped out for an event in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, Hydari attended Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi’s wedding wearing a red Banarasi silk sari with a matching elbow length-sleeved blouse by Raw Mango, and we were left gasping for air.

Paring it with statement polki jhumkas by Satyani Fine jewels, she finished off her look with neutral make-up and a wispy hairdo.

