Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in this fusion outfit by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Sara Ali Khan, who is all set to make her debut on the big screen with two back to back releases, Kedarnath and Simmba, has been giving Bollywood fashionistas quite a tough time. The youngster, who is busy with movie promotions has left us impressed with her sartorial choices and how.

Recently, Khan stepped out in a beige number from designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Her ensemble included a pair of flared pants teamed with a multi-coloured, embroidered crop top featuring billowy sleeves. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she kept her accessories minimal and teamed with golden Ritika Sachdeva earrings. Keeping her making neutral with nude eyes, she rounded off her look with centre-parted, soft wavy hairdo.

Prior to this, a similar look was sported by Khan that comprised of a deep green outfit by Masaba Gupta. The glass printed flared pants teamed with a matching off-shoulder top looked lovely on her. Pink lips with nude tones complemented her look beautifully.

The 23-year-old was spotted in a mint green sharara set by Sukriti & Aakriti and she looked lovely in it. Stylist Ghavri teamed her outfit with bright green bangles, which she wore on one hand. Hair styled in soft waves, with crown braids, complemented her outfit well. So did her nude make-up. We think it was an easy-breezy look.

Khan is undoubtedly the new fashionista on the block!