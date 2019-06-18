Sanya Malhotra’s take on ethnic wear is refreshing and fun

For most new-age actors, comfort comes before style. One such actor is Sanya Malhotra, who likes to keep things simple yet edgy with her quirky touch.

Recently, at an event, Malhotra was seen in an Ekaya Banaras palazzo kurta set in mint. The beautiful high-neck and full sleeves kurta was paired with a sunshine yellow hand weaved dupatta with floral work on it. Stylist Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya styled it with vintage earrings from Curio Cottage and off-white and gold juttis from Shilpa Sitra.

Raw Mango is almost every Bollywood actor’s favourite pick when it comes to giving a regal sari look. Joining the likes of Aditi Rao Hydari and Kangana Ranaut, among others, Malhotra stepped out in a plain black sari that she paired with a multicoloured blouse. An oxidised silver neckpiece from Curio Cottage rounded out her look.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted in a PVC corset and blue skirt from the label Sashe. She went for a winged eyeliner to create a ’90s vibe.

Which is your favourite look among the three?