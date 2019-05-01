Sanya Malhotra walks the ramp for Streax Retro Remix Fashion Show

Retro fashion never really goes out of style and recently Streax Professional, the hair care product launched its new collection Retro Remix. The collection consisted of vintage styles, those which have been repackaged and imagined for the present day women. Walking the ramp for them was Sanya Malhotra. The actor looked radiant in a crop embroidered jacket that was teamed with a pair of interesting pants with sheer details.

Minimal make-up and the actor’s characteristic curls completed the look. She was seen having a lot of fun as she smiled at the shutterbugs and even broke into a jig.

According to a statement, Rochelle Chhabra, Professional Division Head, Hygienic Research Institute, while launching the collection said, “Streax Professional is proud to present this new vintage range, inspired by ultra-glamorous ’70s hairstyles created for style icons like Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn in the West, and Zeenat Aman and Hema Malini in the East. Our collection, which highlights the brown palette, has been specially designed for the fashion-conscious Indian woman. It combines old world charm with contemporary freshness, making Retro Remix a perfect fusion of the old and the new.”