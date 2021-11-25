Sanya Malhotra looks radiant in pink saris; here’s proof

November 25, 2021 11:30:25 am
Much like her films, Sanya Malhotra’s fashion choices are also unique. The actor, who likes to keep it casual on her off days, often plays with styles and silhouettes when in front of the camera.
But we absolutely love it when she opts for saris! Which is why when she was recently spotted in two sari looks, we just could not keep calm.
Styled by Sukriti Grover, the Dangal actor looked lovely in a tie and dye print sari with embroidered scallop border from designer Shehla Khan. The satin georgette sari was styled with a ruffle sleeve tie back blouse. The look was accessorised with diamond earrings and her hair tied in a neat ponytail.
In another instance, she was spotted in a fuchsia pink hand embroidered ruffle sari from Pritika Vora. Styled with a sequined blouse, the actor completed the look with matte make-up. Keeping it simple with just a pair of earrings, the look is perfect for both morning or an evening party.
Prior to this, she was spotted in a number of ethnic looks. Here are some instances.
What do you think of her look?
