Sanya Malhotra shows how to ace ethnic wear in embroidered kurta set; see pics

From casual wear to ethnic attire, Sanya Malhotra can pull off all kinds of ensembles. And she looked like a breath of fresh air in her recent appearance in a white kurta set.

The Dangal actor looked beautiful in a long straight-cut white kurta from designer duo Sukriti and Aakriti that featured mutlicoloured gota work, and paired it with matching ankle-length pants. The kurta set was styled with an embroidered sheer dupatta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sukriti and Aakriti (@sukritiandaakritiofficial)

If you are planning to buy something similar, let us tell you how much it costs. The price is Rs 47,040 on the designer’s website.

Sanya struck the right balance between comfort and style as she accessorised the outfit with a pair of big jhumkas and embellished black juttis. She sported kohl-lined eyes, a nude lip shade and a small black bindi.

The actor completed the look with her hair tied in a low ponytail.

Sanya’s outfit seems like an apt choice for an informal gathering or festive event or even a summer outing. Do you agree?

