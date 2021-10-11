Sanya Malhotra champions ethnic fashion, one outfit at time

Sanya Malhotra has a unique style. She hardly plays by the books, and that only make her choices all the more rewarding.

Recently, the Pagglait actor was seen in quite a few ethnic looks — and we just cannot get enough of the pictures. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the B-Town fashionista elevated each look with her distinct style and persona.

For instance, she looked lovely in this pistachio green Punit Balana sari which was paired with a printed blouse. The choker worked well but it was her curly hairdo that completed the look perfectly.

The Dangal actor was also seen in an intricately embroidered yellow Anarkali set from Ridhi Mehra. The dazzling outfit looked lovely on her and makes for a great ensemble for a wedding.

In the subsequent pictures, the actor was seen in a lehenga set, a ruffle sari and also a flowy outfit, all the while retaining her individual style. We really like how none of the looks were over-accessorised and were styled with statement pieces of jewellery.

