Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram is full of style tips

Sanya Malhotra is well-known for her on-screen performances in movies like Dangal, Shakuntala Devi and Pataakha, her dance moves —glimpses of which she occasionally gives on Instagram, and her charming girl next door vibe. But there is another thing we really like about her — the myriad style tricks up her sleeve. So, we couldn’t help but scroll through her ‘gram and bring you some of them.

Nothing like a sharp winged eyeliner

Whether you go to work or to meet friends, winged eyeliner can make things better, and looks like the actor agrees with us. An easy hack to ace winged eyeliner: Diagonally place scotch tape on your eyes, adjacent to the crease of the eye until where eyebrow tail ends. Mark your eyeliner carefully and remove the tape. Voila! a sharp eyeliner in just a matter of seconds.

Add a pop of colour to your muted look

View this post on Instagram 🍋 @natashamathiasmakeup A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_) on Aug 3, 2019 at 9:39am PDT

Sanya certainly loves her winged eyeliner, but take a closer look and you will notice a bright canary yellow flick. That’s what makes the look stand out. Bright coloured eye pencils in shades like yellow, turquoise or even neon green can help to switch from a day look to a night one. Add a flick to your eyeliner and you have a marvellous eye look without putting in much effort.

Headbands all the way

View this post on Instagram 🤷🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_) on Apr 3, 2020 at 6:21am PDT

If you have voluminous hair, you know the transition — from feeling like Rapunzel after a wash to having limp and dry hair by the third day. So on days your hair does not behave, opt for a headband. A colourful one or one with prints like Sanya’s can amp up things without the added fuss of blowdrying it to perfection.

A multi-layered necklace is a must-have

View this post on Instagram 🥀 A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_) on May 23, 2020 at 4:18am PDT

If you are someone who loves jewellery, we recommend you to add a multi-layered necklace to your jewellery box. It is chic, classy and versatile. Also, it is a great way to instantly amp up your look when you are wearing a deep neck top or a shirt with small collars. We love this dainty piece worn by the actor.

