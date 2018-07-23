The ‘Dangal’ sisters look lovely as they pose with Jackie Chan in China

Sanya Malhotra (R) and Fatima Sana Shaikh were attending a film festival in Datong, China. (Source; Instagram) Sanya Malhotra (R) and Fatima Sana Shaikh were attending a film festival in Datong, China. (Source; Instagram)

The Dangal sisters, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh wrestled their way rather swiftly into the hearts of people with their performances in their debut film. Even though both of them are yet to make their presence felt on the silver screen post the sports drama, they have been keeping their fans posted about their life on Instagram. Recently, both of them were spotted together in China where they were attending a film festival in Datong.

Shaikh chose a customised embellished Falguni Shane Peacock gown with a belt clinched at the waist for the occasion. We love how she chose to keep things simple and went low-key on the accessories departmernt. She rounded out the look wth diamond studs and a ring. The neat hairdo and the red lip shade worked wonders for her.

She shared a picture of herself with Jackie Chan and wrote, “Just had a fan girl moment!! In love with him!! It was such a pleasure to meet him, such a charming, kind and an amazing person he is.. Thank you so much for inviting us for your event.”

Malhotra, on the other hand, chose to go the ethnic way. Looking stunning in a black and gold sari teamed with a contrasting blouse, she gave fashion goals. With her hair neatly tied in a bun, she rounded out the look with a statement golden neckpiece and earrings.

She too shared a picture with the legendary actor and wrote, “Met a legend who’s so humble, gracious and hospitable. Thank you so much @jackiechan for having us at #jackiechanactionmovieweek . Looking forward to watch the closing ceremony and especially the performance by your team.”

What do you think of their sartorial choices? Let us know in the comments section below.

