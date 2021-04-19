Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram is a treasure trove for fashion enthusiasts

Keep it stylish with these tips for the Pagglait actor. (Photo: Sanya Malhotra/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Sanya Malhotra’s powerful acting skills need no retelling. This is why we are here to talk about something else today — her accessible fashion sense. The Pagglait actor’s style choices are not only super stylish but can also be easily incorporated into one’s wardrobe.

So with the temperatures rising, it is time we rejig our wardrobe and beat the heat in the most fashionable way. But if you’re wondering where to begin from, do not worry — we have the perfect cues from you, courtesy of Sanya’s enviable wardrobe.

Take a look below.

Bright colours

All hail the colour-blocking trend. This can be a risky option but if you learn how to ace it, there is no looking back! It is stylish, and all you need to do is pair colours smartly. Take cues from Sanya who teamed her faux leather orange skirt with a bright sky blue shirt.

Trust neon

What is summer without neon? One of the biggest trends for the past two years, neon is here to stay. However, if you are scared of donning these ultra-bright colours then start with smaller items — like a crop top or even a plain neon handbag!

A crop top to beat the heat

Summers and crop tops go hand-in-hand. Pair yours with a polka dots skirt just like Sanya or keep it casual with a pair of ripped denim.

Silk will be your friend

If you want to look glamourous without putting in much effort, silk should be your go-to fabric. A basic silk dress with a cowl neck is perfect for a night out. Take cues from Sanya’s olive green silk number.

Accentuating necklines for an effortless look

The easiest way to make a statement is to play with necklines. They are one of the most underrated aspects of an ensemble and often overlooked. Opt for playful necklines with lace detailing, scallop cuts or even a rectangular or deep V-neck.

