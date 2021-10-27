scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
MUST READ

Sanya Malhotra looks stunning in blue silk sari; check it out

The actor has an impeccable ethnic fashion game -- here's proof

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 27, 2021 10:50:27 am
Sanya MalhotraThe actor impressed us in her recent look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sanya Malhotra has been acing ethnic fashion of late. Her style is elegant and chic, leaving us in awe every single time. As such, the actor, once again, made a stunning appearance in a sari.

Sanya was, recently, seen wearing a gorgeous bright blue silk sari that featured an intricate golden border and was styled with a matching sleeveless blouse.

Sanya Malhotra Sanya Malhotra looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Keeping the look minimal and elegant, she accessorised it with a pair of gold earrings and bangles.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Deepika Padukone just won the airport fashion game with her latest look
Sanya Malhotra She kept it simple and elegant. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We love how the actor didn’t go overboard with makeup and kept it subtle. She opted for filled-in eyebrows, mascara laden kohled eyes, blushed cheeks and a dash of nude lip colour. She wore her curly hair in a bun with few strands left open on both sides.

Sanya Malhotra The actor was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, Sanya was seen giving us bridesmaid fashion goals in a bright yellow lehenga set that featured mirror work.

She teamed the traditional attire with a pair of statement earrings and mangteeka.

ALSO READ |‘Who dialed the ‘50s?’: Janhvi Kapoor channels retro glamour in Manish Malhotra sari

The actor opted for a subtle brown eyeshadow, mascara laden eyes, well-defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks, black eyeliner and a pink lip shade. She styled her hair in a sleek bun, giving the look a neat finish.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

satyajit ray
Exhibition showcases original costumes from Satyajit Ray’s 1977 film Shatranj Ke Khilari

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 27: Latest News

Advertisement