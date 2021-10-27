Sanya Malhotra looks stunning in blue silk sari; check it out

Sanya Malhotra has been acing ethnic fashion of late. Her style is elegant and chic, leaving us in awe every single time. As such, the actor, once again, made a stunning appearance in a sari.

Sanya was, recently, seen wearing a gorgeous bright blue silk sari that featured an intricate golden border and was styled with a matching sleeveless blouse.

Sanya Malhotra looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sanya Malhotra looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Keeping the look minimal and elegant, she accessorised it with a pair of gold earrings and bangles.

We love how the actor didn’t go overboard with makeup and kept it subtle. She opted for filled-in eyebrows, mascara laden kohled eyes, blushed cheeks and a dash of nude lip colour. She wore her curly hair in a bun with few strands left open on both sides.

Prior to this, Sanya was seen giving us bridesmaid fashion goals in a bright yellow lehenga set that featured mirror work.

She teamed the traditional attire with a pair of statement earrings and mangteeka.

The actor opted for a subtle brown eyeshadow, mascara laden eyes, well-defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks, black eyeliner and a pink lip shade. She styled her hair in a sleek bun, giving the look a neat finish.

