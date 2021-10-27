Sanya Malhotra looks stunning in blue silk sari; check it out

October 27, 2021 10:50:27 am
Sanya Malhotra has been acing ethnic fashion of late. Her style is elegant and chic, leaving us in awe every single time. As such, the actor, once again, made a stunning appearance in a sari.
Sanya was, recently, seen wearing a gorgeous bright blue silk sari that featured an intricate golden border and was styled with a matching sleeveless blouse.
Keeping the look minimal and elegant, she accessorised it with a pair of gold earrings and bangles.
We love how the actor didn’t go overboard with makeup and kept it subtle. She opted for filled-in eyebrows, mascara laden kohled eyes, blushed cheeks and a dash of nude lip colour. She wore her curly hair in a bun with few strands left open on both sides.
Prior to this, Sanya was seen giving us bridesmaid fashion goals in a bright yellow lehenga set that featured mirror work.
She teamed the traditional attire with a pair of statement earrings and mangteeka.
The actor opted for a subtle brown eyeshadow, mascara laden eyes, well-defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks, black eyeliner and a pink lip shade. She styled her hair in a sleek bun, giving the look a neat finish.
