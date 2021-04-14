Sanya Malhotra looks summer-ready in latest look; check it out

What do you think about her latest look? (Photo: Sanya Malhotra/Instagram)

Sanya Malhotra has a distinct take on fashion, and not only does she carry every outfit exceptionally well, but she also often experiments with her looks. And with that, she takes her fashion game a notch higher each time. Spotted once again, this time Sanya looked pretty as a picture in a co-ord set.

Check out the look below.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, the Pagglait actor stunned in a textured floral printed jacquard co-ord set. We like how it was paired with a basic white bralette to balance out the riot of colours on her outfit.

Keeping it simple, she tied her hair in a bun while opting for a classic dewy glam look with pink nude lipstick. For accessories, she opted for golden abstract earrings. She teamed her shorts and blazer look with pointy-toe stilettos from Prisca.

We loved everything about the look and feel that it is perfect for a brunch date.

But this is not the only time, the actor has nailed co-ord sets in the past, too — take a look below.

