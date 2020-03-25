Curly hair? Take styling tips from Sanya Malhotra

The Dangal actor’s fashion files are underrated but deserve way too much applause. (Designed by Gargi Singh) The Dangal actor’s fashion files are underrated but deserve way too much applause. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Curly hair might look super cute on celebrities but it takes a lot of care to have a good hair day. Styling is another challenge that every noodled hair girl suffers from. But don’t stress too much, just take some cues from actor Sanya Malhotra who knows how to rock her hair, especially when she wears ethnics.

The Dangal actor’s fashion outings may be underrated but deserve applause. She merges bling smartly, so it oozes simplicity as well as glamour.

Sanya looked lovely as she stepped out in a plain black Raw Mango sari that she paired with a multicoloured blouse. An oxidised silver neckpiece from Curio Cottage rounded out her look. We like how she kept her hair tied at the back.

Earlier, she was seen in an Ekaya Banaras kurta and palazzo set. The beautiful high-neck, full sleeved kurta was paired with a sunshine yellow hand weaved dupatta with floral work on it. Stylist Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya styled it with vintage earrings from Curio Cottage and off-white and golden juttis from Shilpa Sitra. She allowed her outfit do all the talking, keeping her hair neatly tied at the back.

She also wore a sheer black chiffon sari that she paired with a strappy blouse. The hair was kept in a messy loose bun with strands spilling out.

Black seems to be her go-to colour when it comes to ethnics, as she wore a black and silver embellished lehenga paired with a cutout top. Giving it a spin with a topnotch bun she created a fuss-free appearance even out of a messy look.

