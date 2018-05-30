Sanju trailer launch: Sonam Kapoor shows an interesting way to style a sari with a pleated cape

Sonam Kapoor makes heads turn at the trailer launch of Sanju. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Sonam Kapoor makes heads turn at the trailer launch of Sanju. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

Sonam Kapoor seems to be taking her fashion game a notch higher with each passing day. Right from her gorgeous lehengas and gowns at Cannes 2018 to the promotions of her upcoming movie, Veere Di Wedding, we love how the fashionista has been turning up in gorgeous outfits and adding interesting twists to them.

This time, we spotted the actor attending the trailer launch of Sanju, of which she is a part. And needless to say, she left style connoisseurs wide-mouth as she opted for a metallic sari from designer Gaurav Gupta’s collection. The plum-hued sari was a teamed with a matching sweetheart neckline blouse featuring strappy sleeves. Well, that’s not all! Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Sonam’s outfit also included a pleated dupatta, which gave the illusion of a cape from the front. Now, we think that’s a really regal way to drape a sari.

Sonam Kapoor in Gaurav Gupta. (Source: File Photo) Sonam Kapoor in Gaurav Gupta. (Source: File Photo)

Sonam Kapoor with her Sanju co-stars.. (Source: File Photo) Sonam Kapoor with her Sanju co-stars.. (Source: File Photo)

Sonam’s outfit was accessorised with a pair of drop earrings from Amrapali Jewels. Apart from her ensemble, we think Sonam’s make-up and hairdo were totally note-worthy. Make-up artist Tanvi Borkar rounded off her look with plum smokey eyes and bronzed cheeks while hairstylist Alpa Khimani in a textured manner.

Previously, we spotted Sonam experimenting with her ‘sari looks’. She has been seen channelling ethnic glamour in a blingy gold Rashmi Varma sari. Though as a stand-alone piece the gilt sari was attractive, stylist Rhea Kapoor chose to pair it with yet another unconventional pick — a gilt smock jumper.

While the outfit was a big NO for us, we like the traditional vibes she exuded in a stunning pair of statement earrings from Apala by Sumit. A metallic bracelet and a statement ring added finishing touches to the actor’s look.

Sonam Kapoor at the Veere Di Wedding promotions in Delhi. (Source: APH Images) Sonam Kapoor at the Veere Di Wedding promotions in Delhi. (Source: APH Images)

What do you think about Sonam’s Gaurav Gupta sari? Let us know in the comments section below.

