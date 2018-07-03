Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 03, 2018

Sanju success party: Ranbir Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna arrive in style

Based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, Sanju is garnering a lot of praise for the superlative performances of the actors and is expected to cross the benchmark of Rs 150 crore soon enough. Recently actors of the film came together to celebrate its success. Here's a look at who wore what.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 3, 2018 4:50:12 pm
sanju, ranbir kapoor, sanju success party, sanju party, sanju ranbir, ranbir kapoor sanju, rajkumar hirani, paresh rawal, dia mirza, vicky kaushal, sanju collection, sanju photos, ranbir kapoor photos The success party of Sanju was a star-studded event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Rajkumar Hirani’s latest movie Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor has managed to impress the audience and is breaking records. Based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, the film is garnering a lot of praise for the superlative performances of the actors and is expected to cross the benchmark of Rs 150 crore soon enough. Recently, the actors of the film came together to celebrate its success. Kapoor along with co-actors Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala along with director Hirani got together for Sanju’s success party and invited fellow actors from the industry as well.

As expected, stars turned up looking their fashionable best. Here’s a lowdown of how the actors looked.

Ranbir Kapoor

sanju, ranbir kapoor, sanju success party, sanju party, sanju ranbir, ranbir kapoor sanju, rajkumar hirani, paresh rawal, dia mirza, vicky kaushal, sanju collection, sanju photos, ranbir kapoor photos Ranbir Kapoor kept things simple at the party. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The man of the moment turned up in a casual black T-shirt with ripped denim. A pair of ankle-length sneakers and cool shades completed the look.

 

Dia Mirza

sanju, ranbir kapoor, sanju success party, sanju party, sanju ranbir, ranbir kapoor sanju, rajkumar hirani, paresh rawal, dia mirza, vicky kaushal, sanju collection, sanju photos, ranbir kapoor photos Dia Mirza went all bling at the party. (Source: varinder Chawla)

The pretty actor went for bling all the way and carried it off effortlessly. Mirza donned a short golden shimmery dress and looked lovely.

sanju, ranbir kapoor, sanju success party, sanju party, sanju ranbir, ranbir kapoor sanju, rajkumar hirani, paresh rawal, dia mirza, vicky kaushal, sanju collection, sanju photos, ranbir kapoor photos Dia Mirza was spotted with husband at the party. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Manisha Koirala

sanju, ranbir kapoor, sanju success party, sanju party, sanju ranbir, ranbir kapoor sanju, rajkumar hirani, paresh rawal, dia mirza, vicky kaushal, sanju collection, sanju photos, ranbir kapoor photos Manisha Koirala’s look was not that impressive. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Manisha Koirala’s deconstructed shirt from Amy Billimoria failed to impress us. The same is the case with her Steve Madden heels.

Karishma Tanna

sanju, ranbir kapoor, sanju success party, sanju party, sanju ranbir, ranbir kapoor sanju, rajkumar hirani, paresh rawal, dia mirza, vicky kaushal, sanju collection, sanju photos, ranbir kapoor photos Karishma Tanna starred opposite Vicky Kaushal in Sanju. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tanna who had a small role in the film wore a lovely blush pink mini with a plunging neckline.

Monali Thakur

sanju, ranbir kapoor, sanju success party, sanju party, sanju ranbir, ranbir kapoor sanju, rajkumar hirani, paresh rawal, dia mirza, vicky kaushal, sanju collection, sanju photos, ranbir kapoor photos Monali Thakur was also spotted at Sanju’s success party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Singer Monali Thakur too was spotted at the party. She wore a red voluminous top with a short blue skirt.

