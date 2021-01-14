Sanjana Sanghi dazzles in this sequin sari; check pics

What do you think of the look? (Source: Who Wore What When/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi has time after time impressed us with her elegant fashion choices. So it is not surprising that she impressed us yet again with her latest outing — this time, in a pink sari from designer Akanksha Gajria. Styled by Who Wore What When, the actor stood out in the sequin sari with featured elaborate floral prints. We like how the sari was teamed with a sequin blouse which was a shade darker.

The look was completed with understated makeup, hair neatly tied at the back, and accessorised with hoop earrings.

Check out the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

During the promotions of her film, she had worn another creation from the same designer. Styled by Bornalii Caldeira, the outfit consisted of a waistcoat teamed with matching pants. The bright ensemble was accessorised with a silver neckpiece, light pink lipstick, and loose hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BORNALII CALDEIRA (@bornaliicaldeira)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BORNALII CALDEIRA (@bornaliicaldeira)

Her latest look works for multiple reasons, but mostly for giving the sequin sari such a nice spin.

What do you think of it?