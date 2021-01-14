scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Must Read

Sanjana Sanghi dazzles in this sequin sari; check pics

Her latest look works for multiple reasons, but mostly for giving the sequin sari such a nice spin

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 14, 2021 3:50:02 pm
What do you think of the look? (Source: Who Wore What When/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi has time after time impressed us with her elegant fashion choices. So it is not surprising that she impressed us yet again with her latest outing — this time, in a pink sari from designer Akanksha Gajria. Styled by Who Wore What When, the actor stood out in the sequin sari with featured elaborate floral prints. We like how the sari was teamed with a sequin blouse which was a shade darker.

The look was completed with understated makeup, hair neatly tied at the back, and accessorised with hoop earrings.

Check out the pictures.

During the promotions of her film, she had worn another creation from the same designer. Styled by Bornalii Caldeira, the outfit consisted of a waistcoat teamed with matching pants. The bright ensemble was accessorised with a silver neckpiece, light pink lipstick, and loose hair.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BORNALII CALDEIRA (@bornaliicaldeira)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BORNALII CALDEIRA (@bornaliicaldeira)

Her latest look works for multiple reasons, but mostly for giving the sequin sari such a nice spin.

What do you think of it?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

dia mirza, dia mirza photos, dia mirza instagram, dia mirza recent photos, indian express, indian express news
Dia Mirza knows how to balance comfort with style; here’s proof

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 14: Latest News

Advertisement