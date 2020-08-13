Sanjana Sanghi steps out in a co-ord set; see pics

What do you think of her look?(Source: Bornalii Caldeira/ Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Even though Dil Bechara has being streaming online for a while now, Sanjana Sanghi is busy with post-release interviews. She was recently seen repeating the colour she was seen in last: pink. Styled by Bornalii Caldeira, Sanjana had stepped out in a handcrafted geometric-appliqué co-ord set from Vidhi Wadhwani. Even though we are divided on the outfit, we quite liked how understated the look was, rounding it off with a neat hairdo.

Check out the look below:

Prior to this, she had stepped out in an ensemble from Akanksha Gajria. The look was accessorised with a silver neckpiece and completed with a light pink lipstick and hair let loose.

What do you think about her latest look?

