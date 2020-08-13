Sanjana Sanghi steps out in a co-ord set; see pics

Even though Dil Bechara has being streaming online for a while now, Sanjana Sanghi is busy with post-release interviews. She was recently seen repeating the colour she was seen in last: pink. Styled by Bornalii Caldeira, Sanjana had stepped out in a handcrafted geometric-appliqué co-ord set from Vidhi Wadhwani. Even though we are divided on the outfit, we quite liked how understated the look was, rounding it off with a neat hairdo.
Check out the look below:
Prior to this, she had stepped out in an ensemble from Akanksha Gajria. The look was accessorised with a silver neckpiece and completed with a light pink lipstick and hair let loose.
@sanjanasanghi96 X @akankshagajria X @tribebyamrapali for the press interviews of Dil Bechara . Styled by me . . . Pr coordination for Akanksha Gajria : @vandafashionagency Pr coordination for Amrapali : @mypeepul STYLE TEAM : •Senior Assistant-@krutikasharmaa •Junior Assistants- @mehar.jot @_.vanshiika •Hair and makeup by @ivara_ makeoversbyshivangi •Edited by @clickwala_photography
What do you think about her latest look?
