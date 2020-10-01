Sanjana Sanghi’s latest look is proof that the neon trend is here to stay

What do you think about her look? (Photo: Sanjana Sanghi/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

The neon trend needs no introduction. If you followed the biggest fashion trends last year, you would know the uproar the trend had created — be it neon co-ord sets or accessories. And that is exactly what Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi opted for as she attended the virtual Youth Speak Forum held by AIESEC.

Check out the outfit below.

Have you embraced the neon trend yet? (Photo: Sanjana Sanghi/ Instagram) Have you embraced the neon trend yet? (Photo: Sanjana Sanghi/ Instagram)

Needless to say, the actor looked pretty as a picture in a bright blue dress from ASOS. This T-shirt dress which was cinched to her waist featured pockets which makes it a must-have!

She was styled by Sanjana Batra. (Photo: Sanjana Sanghi/ Instagram) She was styled by Sanjana Batra. (Photo: Sanjana Sanghi/ Instagram)

Styled by stylist Sanjana Batra, the outfit was accessorised with basic golden danglers. She added a pop of colour to her look with strappy neon heels from Steve Madden. Scroll down further to know what her makeup comprised of.

She went for a glossy makeup look. (Photo: Sanjana Sanghi/ Instagram) She went for a glossy makeup look. (Photo: Sanjana Sanghi/ Instagram)

Keeping it minimal, Sanjana went for a dewy look with a sheer coverage foundation and muted creme blush. The look was completed with a generous dose of mascara and pink-toned lipgloss for a pouty effect.

Prior to this, Amyra Dastur too was seen enjoying the bright trend in a neon green co-ord set from July Issue. Styled with block heels, the look was completed with a pair of statement golden earrings. However, it was her makeup that caught our eyes.

For makeup, she went for a neon green eyeshadow on the inner corner of her eyes while opting for a purple tone for the lower lashline. The look was completed with a highlighter and soft pink lips.

What do you think about their looks?

