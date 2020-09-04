We are in awe of these three looks from Sanjana Sanghi’s photoshoot

Sanjana Sanghi's fashion game is at an all all-time high! (Photo: Sanjana Sanghi/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Sanjana Sanghi may just be a few films old, but the actor has already left us impressed with her fuss-free, chic and classy fashion choices. So when we recently spotted pictures of her clicked for a magazine shoot, we just had to share them with you. The looks are effortless, and if you are a fan of statement sleeves, you ought to check them out.

So what are you waiting for? Scroll down and let the magic unfold!

READ| Sanjana Sanghi’s latest looks will leave you mesmerised if you like the Indo-Western vibe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when) on Sep 3, 2020 at 12:36am PDT

Keeping it basic with the choice of colours, Sanjana aced a one-shoulder top with puffy sleeves paired with high-waist palazzos. Styled by Who Wore What, her look was completed with subtle makeup, hair tied in a high ponytail and her pretty smile.

READ| Sanjana Sanghi’s earrings are a must-have in your jewellery box

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when) on Sep 3, 2020 at 1:36am PDT

We love this look! Sanjana kept it super chic in a pair of ripped denim shorts styled with a monochromatic top featuring puffy, sheer sleeves. We like how she ditched accessories and styled her hair in the messy way.

READ| Sanjana Sanghi steps out in a co-ord set; see pics

Saving shine and shimmer for the last, Sanajana dazzled in this one-shoulder sequined dress with a puffy sleeve and frill detailing. The look was styled with a pair of studs, dainty rings and the classic muted makeup look.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd