It is no secret that Sanjana Sanghi loves florals; see pics

A simple scroll through Sanjana Sanghi’s Instagram and you instantly realise that the young actor has an amazing taste in fashion. On most days she likes to keep it chic and safe, making her style choices extremely relatable. However, of late the Dil Bechara actor has been gravitating towards florals, and we aren’t complaining at all.

Ahead, take a look at her latest outfits and pick your favourite.

Sanjana looked pretty as a picture in a floral angrakha dress from Rivaaj which had a tie-up detailing around the waist. Featuring a V-neckline, the dress is perfect for a brunch with friends or family.

The actor styled the outfit in the most minimal manner — with blowdried hair, a pair of gorgeous oxidised silver earrings from Ritika Sachdeva jewellery, and a watch. She also added a pair of black sunglasses and opted for her classic makeup look comprising a flawless base, kohl and nude lip colour.

This is not it. Sanjana was also seen in a kurti which featured floral prints in yellow. Once again, she styled the outfit with a pair of chandelier earrings in oxidised silver and a heavy silver necklace. The look was simple, and Sanjana, as always was, glowing!

Check out the look below.

