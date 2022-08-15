Sanjana Sanghi can effortlessly ace every look; here’s proof

Sanjana Sanghi has a casual yet supremely chic style. Currently busy promoting her latest release, Om The Battle Within, the actor, as expected, is setting massive fashion goals.

She recently took to Instagram to share a traditional look, and we admit, that she looked absolutely lovely.

Keeping it simple, the actor wore a printed co-ord set that featured a highlighted “crop top, cowl skirt, and a long jacket with chudi sleeves paired with square cutdana belt” by Paulmi and Harsh. The ensemble was a perfect blend of sass, comfort, and style.

Styled by Who Wore What When, Sanjana wore nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, pastel pink lip shade and contoured cheeks, to complete the gorgeous look.

She accessorised with oxidised silver hoops and wore golden stilettos. Hair tied in a neat, tight bun added the perfect finishing touches.

Earlier, she was seen wearing a strappy copper dress with black stripes. With silver heels, dark eye makeup, and a tight ponytail, the actor looked elegant and chic. “Take it easy,” she captioned the post, but we surely cannot.

At another promotional event, the actor went all colourful as she donned a crop top, short skirt, and an overcoat. She opted for the wet-hair look to add extra oomph. “May all the color and joy in the world forever be ours,” she captioned the post.

