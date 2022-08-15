scorecardresearch
Monday, August 15, 2022

Sanjana Sanghi can effortlessly ace every look; here’s proof

“Take it easy,” she captioned the post, but we surely cannot!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 15, 2022 3:00:36 pm
Sanjana-SanghiThe actor aced the monotone trend in this all-white look. She wore a baggy white top with balloon sleeves and a fitted skirt with knot detailing. (Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram)

Sanjana Sanghi has a casual yet supremely chic style. Currently busy promoting her latest release, Om The Battle Within, the actor, as expected, is setting massive fashion goals. 

She recently took to Instagram to share a traditional look, and we admit, that she looked absolutely lovely.

Keeping it simple, the actor wore a printed co-ord set that featured a highlighted “crop top, cowl skirt, and a long jacket with chudi sleeves paired with square cutdana belt” by Paulmi and Harsh. The ensemble was a perfect blend of sass, comfort, and style.  

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96) 

Styled by Who Wore What When, Sanjana wore nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, pastel pink lip shade and contoured cheeks, to complete the gorgeous look.

She accessorised with oxidised silver hoops and wore golden stilettos. Hair tied in a neat, tight bun added the perfect finishing touches.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PAULMI AND HARSH (@paulmiandharsh) 

Earlier, she was seen wearing a strappy copper dress with black stripes. With silver heels, dark eye makeup, and a tight ponytail, the actor looked elegant and chic. “Take it easy,” she captioned the post, but we surely cannot.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96)

At another promotional event, the actor went all colourful as she donned a crop top, short skirt, and an overcoat. She opted for the wet-hair look to add extra oomph. “May all the color and joy in the world forever be ours,” she captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96)

 

