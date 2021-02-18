Sanjana Sanghi makes a stunning statement in this flower cut-out gown

February 18, 2021 7:10:42 pm
Sanjana Sanghi loves to experiment with her style and is often seen wearing a variety of prints and silhouettes. Scroll through her Instagram and you will spot pictures of her donning stripes, paisley print, and even checks!
So it was not surprising that she impressed yet again in a lovely A-line gown with bold floral prints from Karleo.
Keep scrolling to know more about her chic outfit.
Styled by celebrity stylist duo Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar, the gown featured a deep sweetheart neckline and tangerine noodle straps.
The look was styled with a sleek ponytail and a basic ring.
While the gown is enough to make a statement, we really cannot take our eyes off her makeup which comprised of a sharp cat eyeliner, which was softly smudged out and packed with a bit of orange eyeshadow to match the outfits straps. A barely-there nude lip colour and soft contouring added the finishing touches.
