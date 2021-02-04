Sanjana Sanghi keeps it casual yet powerful; steals the show with latest look

What do you think about her look? (Photo: whoworewhatwhen/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

If you follow Sanjana Sanghi on social media, then we do not need to tell you that the actor’s fashion game is always on point. Whether it is pairing a denim crop top with an intricately detailed skirt or acing an ombré sequin sari — the Dil Bechara actor knows how to turn heads with her style choices.

So when she spotted one of her latest looks, we admit that we simply loved it — in fact, it even made it to the list of our current favourites!

Wondering what the look is all about; check it out below:

Sanjana totally killed it in a lime green co-ord set from Lovebirds Studio. The set comprises an oversized blazer paired with matching ankle-length pants. The highlight of the look, however, was the matching waistbelt which gave the collared blazer some structure.

Styled by celebrity stylist duo Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar, the look was kept simple, allowing the basic outfit to do all the talking.

Going for tousled hair, the look was completed with white rectangular-toed heels. For makeup, she went for a warm-toned look comprising of a terracotta lip colour with a wash of brown eyeshadow and liner. She ditched accessories.

Sanjana’s look takes us back to one of Sonam Kapoor’s look when she wore an almost-similar outfit from the FentyXJordan. While Sonam’s outfit was sharper and had a structured silhouette, the belt detailing is similar.

