Sanjana Sanghi keeps it simple in this colourful romper; check out the price

Sanjana Sanghi seems to be experimenting with her looks. (Source: bornaliicaldeira/Instagram)

Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi has been busy with post-movie interviews, and each time the young actor has drawn attention with her sartorial choices.

The starlet was recently spotted wearing an offbeat blue and orange printed romper which was styled by Bornalii Caldeira. Take a look at the picture below:

Sanjana’s outfit featured balloon sleeves in organza, along with a big collar. What also caught out attention was the matching belted detailing with a knot on one side, which accentuated her svelte frame.

Read| Sanjana Sanghi steps out in a co-ord set; see pics

The romper is from fashion label Nori’s latest collection. If you are wondering how much it costs, we have checked it out for you. The ensemble costs Rs 8,500 on elitify.com.

The 23-year-old actor teamed her colourful attire with a pair of nude heels. She sported middle-parted hair with clips on either side and opted for minimal makeup.

What do you think of this look?

