Sanjana Sanghi’s latest looks steal the show; see pics

Busy with interviews post the release of her film, Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi has been giving us back-to-back goals. From co-ord sets to rompers, the actor has impressed us with her super chic and casual looks. Recently, she was seen in two different looks, both having an Indo-Western vibe; and we aren’t complaining! The looks are fuss-free and perfect for those who like to keep things slightly bohemian with a hint of elegance.

Styled by Bornalii Calderia, Sanjana looked lovely in a bottle green long jacket from the label Aapro, which was styled with a simple black dress underneath. The long, green jacket featured a Fuschia tie-up detailing along with mirrorwork.

Completing her look with Aprajita Toor footwear, the actor kept it simple with minimal makeup, statement silver earrings, and perfectly blowdried hair.

The young actor was also seen in a green A-line dress from Raw Mango which featured a V-neckline. Also styled by Bornalii, the outfit was paired with a rustic silver choker from Amrapali and matching kadas.

The look was completed with a pair of bright silver stilettos and minimal makeup.

