Sanjana Sanghi’s latest looks steal the show; see pics

Busy with interviews post the release of her film, Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi has been giving us back-to-back goals. From co-ord sets to rompers, the actor has impressed us with her super chic and casual looks. Recently, she was seen in two different looks, both having an Indo-Western vibe; and we aren’t complaining! The looks are fuss-free and perfect for those who like to keep things slightly bohemian with a hint of elegance.
Scroll further to know what we are talking about.
READ| Sanjana Sanghi’s earrings are a must-have in your jewellery box
View this post on Instagram
Styled by Bornalii Calderia, Sanjana looked lovely in a bottle green long jacket from the label Aapro, which was styled with a simple black dress underneath. The long, green jacket featured a Fuschia tie-up detailing along with mirrorwork.
View this post on Instagram
Completing her look with Aprajita Toor footwear, the actor kept it simple with minimal makeup, statement silver earrings, and perfectly blowdried hair.
View this post on Instagram
READ| Sanjana Sanghi aces e-promotions by keeping it chic yet casual; check it out here
View this post on Instagram
The young actor was also seen in a green A-line dress from Raw Mango which featured a V-neckline. Also styled by Bornalii, the outfit was paired with a rustic silver choker from Amrapali and matching kadas.
View this post on Instagram
The look was completed with a pair of bright silver stilettos and minimal makeup.
What do you think of her looks?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.