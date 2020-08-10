Sanjana Sanghi looks pretty in pink; see pics

What do you think of her look?(Source: Bornalii Caldeira/ Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her look?(Source: Bornalii Caldeira/ Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Even though Dil Bechara is already streaming online, Sanjana Sanghi is busy doing post-release interviews. The actor was recently spotted in an ensemble from Akanksha Gajria. Styled by Bornalii Caldeira, the outfit was perfect for a morning event, and was accessorised with a silver neckpiece, light pink lipstick and hair let loose.

Take a look at the pictures below:

The young actor has been spotted in a number of looks as part of post-release events. Prior to this, she was seen in an outfit from the label AM PM. It consisted of a white shirt teamed with a printed, noodle strap dress cinched at the waist.

What do you think of her looks?

