Monday, August 10, 2020
Sanjana Sanghi looks pretty in pink; see pics

Styled by Bornalii Caldeira, the out was perfect for a morning event

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 10, 2020 12:30:41 pm
What do you think of her look?(Source: Bornalii Caldeira/ Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Even though Dil Bechara is already streaming online, Sanjana Sanghi is busy doing post-release interviews. The actor was recently spotted in an ensemble from Akanksha Gajria. Styled by Bornalii Caldeira, the outfit was perfect for a morning event, and was accessorised with a silver neckpiece, light pink lipstick and hair let loose.

Take a look at the pictures below:

 

The young actor has been spotted in a number of looks as part of post-release events. Prior to this, she was seen in an outfit from the label AM PM. It consisted of a white shirt teamed with a printed, noodle strap dress cinched at the waist.

What do you think of her looks?

