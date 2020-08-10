Sanjana Sanghi looks pretty in pink; see pics

Even though Dil Bechara is already streaming online, Sanjana Sanghi is busy doing post-release interviews. The actor was recently spotted in an ensemble from Akanksha Gajria. Styled by Bornalii Caldeira, the outfit was perfect for a morning event, and was accessorised with a silver neckpiece, light pink lipstick and hair let loose.
Take a look at the pictures below:
@sanjanasanghi96 X @akankshagajria X @tribebyamrapali for the press interviews of Dil Bechara . Styled by me . . . STYLE TEAM : •Senior Assistant-@krutikasharmaa •Junior Assistants- @mehar.jot @_.vanshiika •Hair and makeup by @ivara_ makeoversbyshivangi •Edited by @clickwala_photography
The young actor has been spotted in a number of looks as part of post-release events. Prior to this, she was seen in an outfit from the label AM PM. It consisted of a white shirt teamed with a printed, noodle strap dress cinched at the waist.
@sanjanasanghi96 X @ampmfashions for the press interviews of Dil Bechara #EPromotions #DilBechara . Styled by me . . . Pr coordinated by @mypeepul •Jewellery by @noupellestudio • Belt from @ritukumarhq •Footwear by @oceedeeshoes •Senior Assistant-@krutikasharmaa •Junior Assistants- @mehar.jot @_.vanshiika •Hair and makeup by @ivara_ makeoversbyshivangi •Shot by @pritiza7
What do you think of her looks?
