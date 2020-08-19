Sanjana Sanghi’s earrings are a must-have in your jewellery box

Looking to add a few pieces to your jewellery vanity? Look no further! (sanjanasanghi96/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Earrings can make or break your look. So on days you are running late or don’t want to put in much effort, a pair of statement earrings can instantly amp up your look. Since our love for jewellery is eternal, we dived right into Sanjana Sanghi’s Instagram, and we must tell you that the young actor has a magnificent collection which we thought to share with you.

So scroll further and check out these pieces which are perfect for all occasions.

A pair of jhumkis are vanity staple. They are perfect accessory with your favourite kurti or sari. They instantly make the outfit come alive. The best way is to pair jhumkis with a set of bangles. Try not wearing anything on your neck if you want the jhumkis to shine!

You definitely need a few basic pieces of abstract jewellery; they are supremely fashionable and can elevate any outfit. On Fridays, when you want to keep it slightly casual at work, grab a pair of such earrings and you are good to go. They also work for a night look, especially with a basic LBD.

How stunning does Sanjana look in these pair of intricately crafted chandbaalis? They go perfectly well with her mirrorwork kurti set. The earrings, from Zariin, can be paired with a plain white dress too!

Silver jewellery is pure love! If you are someone who loves the bohemian vibe or the grunge look, we are sure you already have a few pieces in your case. We love how this set is paired with a bright cotton sari by the actor.

You can never go wrong with a pair of intricate earrings, and we like how she has paired hers with a white angrakha kurti. Pick any, whether gold or silver or encrusted with stones, they will surely garner a lot of attention.

