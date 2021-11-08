Sanjana Sanghi is a sight to behold in this Anarkali with churidar

November 8, 2021 10:30:26 pm
From Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, most celebrities were seen stepping out in ethnic attire during the festive season. And it goes without saying that they all managed to light up our feeds with their impeccable style. And another celebrity who championed festive fashion with oodles of grace and simplicity was Sanjana Sanghi who looked gorgeous in an organic white anarkali set from the label Sukriti and Aakriti.
Styled by Who Wore What, the Dil Bechara actor kept it extremely simple and allowed the outfit that featured intricate embroidery and gota detailing speak for itself. Statement earrings and subtle makeup completed the look.
Take a look at the pictures below:
Sanjana may be comparatively new to the industry, but she has already carved a distinctive place for herself with both her acting prowess and her fashion sense.
Here are some of her other enduring looks.
What do you think of her look?
