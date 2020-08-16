Sanjana Sanghi aces e-promotions by keeping it chic yet casual; check it out here

Which outfit is your vibe? (Photo: bornaliicaldeira/ Instagram, designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

Sanjana Sanghi has come a long way from playing the role of Mandy in Rockstar to Kizie in Dil Bechara. The actor has been giving us some back to back fashion goals. We dig how effortlessly she aces them and the ease with which these looks can be re-created. Take a look below to know more!

READ| Sanjana Sanghi keeps it simple in this colourful romper; check out the price

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BORNALII CALDEIRA (@bornaliicaldeira) on Aug 13, 2020 at 10:59pm PDT

Here the actor sports a mint green Fila T-shirt which is tied near her waist. Paired with a pair of high-waisted flare pants in mustard, the look was completed with a pair of beige flats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BORNALII CALDEIRA (@bornaliicaldeira) on Aug 13, 2020 at 10:57pm PDT

Opting for a pair of symmetrical hoops, she went for a messy ponytail and her classic makeup look with soft pink lips and wispy lashes. Needless to say, we love the old world charm it exudes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BORNALII CALDEIRA (@bornaliicaldeira) on Aug 15, 2020 at 4:16am PDT

Who doesn’t love co-ord sets? They have caught everyone’s attention since 2019 and it is safe to say it has become a wardrobe staple. Here Sanghi opts for a chic co-ord set in baby pink white stripes paired with a U-neck T-shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BORNALII CALDEIRA (@bornaliicaldeira) on Aug 15, 2020 at 4:19am PDT

The look was completed with a pair of white sneakers while her hair was left open. Keeping it minimal with her jewellery, she opted for a pair of silver hoops. The actor recently opted for a different co-ord set, check out the look here.

What do you think about her looks?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd