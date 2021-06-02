scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Beach fashion: Sanjana Ganesan looks lovely in a strappy maxi dress

Seen with choora in her hands, the picture was possibly clicked after their wedding on March 15

New Delhi
June 2, 2021 10:30:38 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: PR Handout)

Stuck at home amid lockdown, everyone is sharing throwback photos. As such, TV presenter and Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan also did the same. She shared a photo from the Maldives in which she looked lovely in a printed white maxi dress from the label Verb. Styled by Shayal Sheth, the look was perfect for the beach vacay, as the outfit oozed comfort.

Seen with choora in her hands, the picture was possibly clicked after their wedding on March 15 this year.

She looked lovely in the photo. (Source: PR Handout)

For the wedding, she was seen in a blush pink Sabyasachi lehenga, while the cricketer looked dapper in a pink sherwani teamed with an embellished dupatta and pink turban. This was styled with a kalgi or brooch.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The 27-year-old cricketer took to Instagram to share the photos. “Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you,” he had written.

ALSO READ |Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan’s wedding photos are all about love and laughter

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanjana Ganesan (@sanjanaganesan)

Pictures from their various wedding festivities were widely shared on the Internet, right from the mehendi, haldi to the reception. Later, the fast bowler had shared another post thanking his fans for all the love.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

What do you think of her look?

