Like to keep it comfortable yet stylish? Take cues from Sania Mirza

Everyone knows Sania Mirza for her smashing performances on the tennis court. But we also love her for her strong yet comfortable style sense. Her Instagram gives a sneak peek into her extremely chic wardrobe — from sheath dresses to floral pantsuits, the sportsperson can ace it all.

So take a look at some of our favourite outfits from her wardrobe, and tell us which one you like the best

If you are someone who loves abstract patterns, you are sure to like this outfit. Even though it has a slightly formal touch, the tie-detailing along with slightly balloon sleeves lend a romantic vibe. The look was completed with cream-coloured pointy-toe stilettos, straight hair and a thick eyeliner winged to perfection.

There is nothing like a yellow outfit to lift up your spirits. Here, Sania looks pretty in a canary yellow dress which has a vintage vibe to it. The outfit was styled with a low ponytail and chunky floral earrings.

This outfit gives us all the midweek motivation we need to swap our PJs for a pantsuit! If you have been following fashion trends for a while, you would know that pantsuits are all about power dressing. We love this floral pantsuit worn by the tennis player which she paired with silver hoops and bright orange stilettos.

On days you do not want to make an effort, colour blocking will come to your rescue. Here, Sania keeps it basic in an olive green V-neck top along black self-printed palazzo. Soft glam makeup look adds the finishing touches.

Shrugs never go out of style, in fact, they can amp up a basic jeans and T-shirt look. Here, Sania is seen in a full-length shrug styled with a pair of cigarette jeans and black camisole. The look was completed with dainty earrings and a ponytail.

