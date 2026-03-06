‘The night Vijay and I danced as one’: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda channel modern day royals for their sangeet

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in ITC Mementos, Udaipur on February 26, and snapshots from their wedding ceremony have sent the internet into a tizzy. Royal ensembles complemented with heavy gold jewels, set against a backdrop straight out of the sets of a South Indian periodic piece — fans can’t stop likening the scenes to that of the actors’ film sequences from the movie Geetha Govindam.

Mandanna took to Instagram to share snippets from their sangeet night, showcasing a series of pictures of her and Deverakonda twirling away in glittering outfits, all smiles as their friends and family look on.

“The night filled with love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing, glitters and us dancing through the night. ❤️ It was really the most fun night ever!! From Vijju and I wanting to surprise each other..to family wanting to surprise us.. to being fully excited and surprised to see our families dance so freely and so so well! ❤️,” she mentioned in the caption of her Instagram post, adding: “24.2.26! The night Vijay and I danced as one, surrounded by the love of our families and friends! 🥰❤️”.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s sangeet celebration. (Source: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna) Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s sangeet celebration. (Source: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna)

Decoding their sangeet night look

Mandanna looked stunning in a silver lehenga with deep blue accents, while Deverakonda looked like a like a modern day prince, complementing her in a navy dress shirt paired with a dark and light blue toned embroidered jacket doubling as a billowy cape. A huge diamond and emerald pendant added a touch of regal glam to his look, while the Animal actor went with a slick-back bun to keep the spotlight on her heavy diamond neckpiece, which she paired with matching earrings and a haathphool.

Thanking designer Falguni Shane Peacock for their outfits of the night, she further mentioned, “Guys!!!!! The stunning piecesss!! Guys!! Amazing!! It was super heavy but I was still in it all night!!💃🏻💃🏻.”

For the Telugu wedding ceremony, the couple chose ensembles from designer Anamika Khanna’s bridal atelier. While Mandanna chose a rust sari framed with a striking red border, with temple-house motifs intricately embroidered across the drape, Deverakonda wore an ivory dhoti silhouette paired with a vermillion angavastram draped around his shoulders, intricately embroidered with forest and temple-inspired motifs.

Their wedding venue was painted in shades of brick, rust, and brass tones, with reds and greens peppered in. Vintage Devanagari scripts and mythical figures, clusters of small flowers sitting at the foot of pillars, wooden shelves with antique motifs and seating arrangements in beige, vermillion and golden set the backdrop for the intimate wedding ceremony. Their reception is all set to take place on the 4th of March, in Hyderabad.