Venice Film Festival: Joju George dons a mundu on red carpet for Chola premiere

Celebrities upholding Indian tradition at the red carpet is an old practice. However, someone wearing a mundu at the red carpet is perhaps a first and full marks to George for doing that so effortlessly.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Chola, starring Nimisha Sajayan and Joju George, premiered at the Venice Film Festival (Source: Aseem Chhabra/Twitter)

Indian celebrities donning ethnic attires on red carpets of International events is not exactly a rarity. Recently, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Chola, starring Nimisha Sajayan and Joju George, premiered at the Venice Film Festival and the cast turned up wearing Indian outfits. Sajayan was seen wearing a traditional white and gold sari which was teamed with matching blouse with puffy sleeves. But all attention was on George who was  wearing a mundu at the star-studded event.

Mundu is a traditional attire worn around the waist, mainly by men in Kerala. It looks similar to a sarong, or even a lungi.

Celebrities upholding Indian tradition at the red carpet is an old practice. In 2002, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her debut appearance at Cannes wearing a golden Neeta Lulla sari with heavy gold jewellery. In 2013, Sonam Kapoor had stunned at the screening of The Great Gatsby as she walked wearing a lace sari by Anamika Khanna and an embroidered jacket. The look was accessorised with a pearl nathni.

The Veere Di Wedding actor completed her traditional look with a nath. (Source: File Photo)

The same year, Vidya Balan was seen at the same festival wearing a nude Sabyasachi sari. The look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece, but it was the nath that made the look stand out. Bachchan, that year, was seen sporting a golden Tarun Tahliani sari. But the heavily embellished sari was teamed with a matching blouse and made it look a bit jarring.

Having said all this, someone wearing a mundu at the red carpet is perhaps a first and full marks to George for doing that so effortlessly.

