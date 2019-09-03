Venice Film Festival: Joju George dons a mundu on red carpet for Chola premiere

Indian celebrities donning ethnic attires on red carpets of International events is not exactly a rarity. Recently, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Chola, starring Nimisha Sajayan and Joju George, premiered at the Venice Film Festival and the cast turned up wearing Indian outfits. Sajayan was seen wearing a traditional white and gold sari which was teamed with matching blouse with puffy sleeves. But all attention was on George who was wearing a mundu at the star-studded event.

Mundu is a traditional attire worn around the waist, mainly by men in Kerala. It looks similar to a sarong, or even a lungi.

This has to be the first (and how cool) – mundu worn on the red carpet at #Venezia76. Premiere of @sanalsasidharan’s #Chola! pic.twitter.com/AZQ723UZy2 — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) September 3, 2019

Celebrities upholding Indian tradition at the red carpet is an old practice. In 2002, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her debut appearance at Cannes wearing a golden Neeta Lulla sari with heavy gold jewellery. In 2013, Sonam Kapoor had stunned at the screening of The Great Gatsby as she walked wearing a lace sari by Anamika Khanna and an embroidered jacket. The look was accessorised with a pearl nathni.

The same year, Vidya Balan was seen at the same festival wearing a nude Sabyasachi sari. The look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece, but it was the nath that made the look stand out. Bachchan, that year, was seen sporting a golden Tarun Tahliani sari. But the heavily embellished sari was teamed with a matching blouse and made it look a bit jarring.

Having said all this, someone wearing a mundu at the red carpet is perhaps a first and full marks to George for doing that so effortlessly.