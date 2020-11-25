Sana Khan looks pretty in her mehendi pictures; check them out

What do you think of her look? (Source: Sayied Sana Khan/Instagram | Designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

Taking many by surprise, Sana Khan recently tied the knot with Anas Sayed in a private ceremony after which pictures of the couple went viral on social media. After sharing pictures of her wedding look, the former Bigg Boss contestant has now given a peek into the festivities including the mehendi ceremony. Much like on the wedding day, Sana looked pretty in a pink and orange Anarkali and churidar set that was intricately embroidered and teamed with a pink dupatta.

The look was accessorised with a gold choker and earrings while her hands were adorned with mehendi. Check out the pictures here.

For her wedding, she was seen in a traditional red and golden lehenga which featured intricate embroidery. The ensemble was teamed with a matching sheer dupatta. The actor accessorised the look with gold jewellery which consisted of a statement neckpiece and matha patti.

Sharing the pictures, she had written, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya and reunite us in jannah . Fabi ayyi ala-e rabbekumaa tokazzebaan. Which of the favours of your lord will u deny #sanakhan #anassayed #nikah #married #20thnov #alhumdulillah (sic).”

The actor had announced her exit from the film industry in October in a long post on social media.

