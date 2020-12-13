Sana Khan enjoys a snowy honeymoon in Gulmarg; check out the pictures

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Sana Khan/Instagram)

After sharing pictures of her wedding, Sana Khan recently shared a glimpse of her snowy honeymoon in Gulmarg. In a series of pictures shared by her, Khan was seen in a grey overcoat with fur collar. Visibly happy, she was seen wearing woollen gloves, having fun in the snow.

In another instance, she was seen in a neon green hoodie which she teamed with a deep blue shrug lined with fur detail at the border. With the hijab in place, she accessorised the look with shades.

Her husband Anas Sayed, on the other hand, was seen in a puffer jacket. Playing with snow, the couple was all smiles.

She had also taken to the micro-blogging site to share pictures of her wedding. Looking lovely in a classic red and gold lehenga, she shared the pictures saying, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah.”

She had announced her retirement from showbiz in October. Sharing a note, she wrote, “I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in it.”

