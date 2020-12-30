Sana Khan could not wear this accessory on her wedding day; here’s why

Sana Khan, an actor and former Bigg Boss contestant, forgot to order something important on her wedding day, something she “always wanted to wear”.

The Jai Ho actor, who got hitched to husband Anas Sayed on November 20, 2020, took to Instagram to share a picture of her donning a headgear made of jasmine and red roses. The newlywed looked pretty in a neon kurta and grey dupatta, along with the floral headgear.

“I always wanted to wear this for my wedding but I forgot to order for this,” wrote the 33-year-old on Instagram. While she forgot, it was thanks to someone she addressed as “Nasreen didi” who finally got it on the day of her nikah. “Thanks to my Nasreen didi who got this on my day of nikkah even though I delayed wearing it for two more days coz of the packed schedule but look how fresh it was,” she further wrote.

Sana Khan announced her wedding by sharing a picture from the occasion on social media. The actor looked pretty in an embroidered red and gold lehenga and a sheer dupatta. She completed the look with gold jewellery.

