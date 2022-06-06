‘Samrat Prithviraj’ actor Manushi Chhillar sets ethnic fashion goals; see pics

Manushi Chhillar left everyone in awe of her elegance and charm when she won the Miss World 2017 pageant. And now, the 25-year-old has marked her debut in Bollywood with Samrat Prithviraj, alongside actor Akshay Kumar. During the promotions of her latest release, Manushi served a streak of stunning ethnic looks, making us stop and take notes!

Looking lovely as ever, she was recently seen wearing a lilac spaghetti-strapped flared kurta set from Picchika which featured “hand-painted white Robin songbird flowers on pure silk”. It was paired with a silk organza dupatta with a hand-embroidered gota zig-zag border.

Keeping it graceful, she accessorised the look with silver studs and a stack of silver bangles. A small bindi along with dewy makeup added to the glam.

What better than a sari when opting for something traditional? The actor looked stunning in a pink Chanderi sari from Madhurya Creations which featured gota-patti border, and was paired with a golden blouse.

To accessorise this elegant look, she opted for stone-studded earrings and bracelets. Shimmery eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, sleek eyeliner and glossy red lip shade completed her look.

Prior to this, she had dazzled in a white hand-cut mirror border sari. It was paired with a full-sleeved blouse which featured mirror-work all over.

Tying her hair in a sleek bun, she teamed the sari with silver bangles and studs.

Elevating the glamour quotient, Manushi was also seen in an ivory draped sari by Ridhi Mehra which featured ruffle details, and was paired with a hand-embellished blouse and belt.

With her hair styled in soft curls, she opted for dangliers and shimmery makeup to add the finishing touches.

Earlier, the actor wore an ivory embroidered ensemble from Ritika Mirchandani which consisted of a long jacket, bustier and a sharara.

