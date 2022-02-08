Sameera Reddy repurposes wedding outfit after eight years; gives lessons on sustainability

People go all out when it comes to wedding shopping, often even over-buying outfits. But, once all the festivities are over, those heavy ethnic ensembles only take up extra wardrobe space and remain unused for years. So, how about repurposing wedding clothes on other occasions?

If you are wondering how, take lessons from Sameera Reddy who recently recycled her wedding sari. “I wore my wedding saree after eight years and it felt so amazing,” the actor captioned the post.

On her wedding day, the 43-year-old had opted for a maroon, golden and grey Banarasi silk sari by designer Neeta Lulla. She had teamed it with a half-sleeved orange blouse with a broad golden border.

The sari and an orange and red silk dupatta, placed on her shoulder, were cinched together with a golden fabric belt. The actor had tied her hair in a bun adorned with white gajra and accessorised the look with traditional gold jewellery.

Years later, she once again decided to wear this sari but styled it with a sleeveless golden blouse. She accessorised with jewellery borrowed from her mother, grandmother, and husband Akshai Varde’s grandmother.

“Wearing my mother’s Laxmi chain, Akshai’s grandmother’s Kolhapuri Saaj necklace and my grandmother’s earrings. Feeling blessed by all the wonderful women in my life,” she wrote.

Sameera’s idea of recycling her wedding sari makes for a perfect case of sustainable fashion. What do you think?

