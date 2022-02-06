Sameera Reddy looks stunning in traditional Maharashtrian heirloom jewellery

In the age of fast fashion, clothes and accessories stop being trendy after a few spins in public. While great to look at, they hardly make for sustainable choices and end up adding to the already-increasing concerns of pollution and waste management.

So, when a celebrity takes to social media to show that they have repurposed an outfit or an accessory, it makes for a breath of fresh air.

Actor Sameera Reddy’s recent outfit and jewellery choices have won netizens’ hearts. She shared a post in which she draped a saree and wore traditional Maharashtrian jewellery for an event. She took to Instagram to share details of the look, and we couldn’t help but appreciate her choices. Take a look at the post here:

Wearing a saree with a gold brocade border and magenta accents, Sameera accessorised the gorgeous drape with her mother’s gold ‘Laxmi chain’, a design popular in Maharashtra. Attending an event with husband Akshai Varde, Sameera also wore a ‘Kolhapuri saaj’ necklace belonging to her grandmother-in-law.

She completed the look with small, gold jhumkas belonging to her own grandmother and kept her hair and make-up subtle, to contrast with all the gold elements.

“Feeling blessed by all the wonderful women in my life 🙏🏼❤️ #aboutlastnight”, she captioned her post.

Netizens applauded Sameera’s decision to don repurposed, traditional jewellery. A user on Instagram commented, “Even I have same ditto Laxmi chain which my grandmother gave it to my mother & my mother gave it to me… truly feels blessed❤️”

Another user commented, “Instead of opting for all the latest jewelry you adorn yourself with such a beautiful heritage one. It made me love you more ❤️❤️. Lots of love and respect too dear Sameera❤️❤️”

“That Laxmi chain is so beautiful… The Kolhapuri saaj necklace lovely… Gorgeous looking couple… The saree is a killer…❤️❤️” wrote a user complimenting Sameera.

What did you think about this look?

