After pillow challenge, Sameera Reddy has come up with a blanket challenge; see video

Sameera Reddy’s blanket challenge might just pick up. (Source: Instagram/sameerareddy). Sameera Reddy’s blanket challenge might just pick up. (Source: Instagram/sameerareddy).

If you have been following social media, you would know Sameera Reddy is the influencer we deserve. The actor’s social media game is on point, and from sharing her postpartum woes to whipping up dishes from leftovers, she has been creating her own trends.

This time, she put up a hilarious video where she can be seen wearing her blankets as dresses, and though it is meant to be spoof, we are rather impressed. And going by the comments, so are the people. In one, she can be seen styling a dohar as an off shoulder dress and even accessorising it with a black belt. And of course, there was the feeding pillow right by her side.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Lockdown Mommy Fashionista just got Spoofin real with my kids blankets & Ladies we can’t leave the feeding pillow of this challenge now can we?”

Well for all you know, this might be picked up as a trend now, just like how the pillow challenge became a hit among influencers, and later celebrities. A couple of weeks ago, both Tamannaah Bhatia and Anne Hathaway had taken it. While Bhatia was seen wearing a white pillow as a dress and accessorising it with a Gucci belt, Hathaway used three pillows and looked like a queen. She accessorised it with a pair of shades, headphones and added some wing too. Sharing the picture, she wrote, ‘“A Queen is never late; everyone else is simply early.” Needless to say, we are in complete agreement.

