Samantha Ruth Prabhu promotes sustainability in white handwoven dress

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known to practise sustainable living. Raising further awareness about the same, the actor recently shared a picture in a simple-but-elegant handwoven outfit by design house Eka.
The Family Man 2 actor looked serene in the white dress with a sheer hem. Sharing a glimpse of the look on Instagram, Samantha wrote, “Songs of old love – sound of the winter breeze on the mountains and cliff, songs of lost and found images. Sound of the melancholic echo in the valley and songs of old lovers. Sound of the wind in the old bungalows, stairways and alleys.”
Samantha adorned her hair with some pink flowers, which made the look even more dreamy.
Eka’s collection is a tribute to Shillong. “Born from moments of reminiscence of faded memories and the bliss in remembrance. Eka’s AW 21 collection is an excursion to the sublimity of the countryside. Set in the sleepy, slow town of Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya in North East, that tells the story of love and longing,” the design house wrote on Instagram.
