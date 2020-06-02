scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Take a look at some of Samantha Akkineni’s stunning sari appearances

The 33-year-old actor knows her way with colours, patterns and style. If you follow her online, you would know that her love for ethnic wear is no secret.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 2, 2020 11:20:20 pm
Samantha Akkineni is one of the most prominent actors of the south Indian movie industry. Though her fan base is set in the south, her sartorial choices are liked by fashion enthusiasts everywhere. The 33-year-old actor knows her way with colours, patterns and style. If you follow her online, you would know of her love for ethnic wear is not a secret.

Let’s take a look at some of her amazing sari looks.

Let me tell you a story … #jaanuonfeb7th

We loved how she gave a romantic touch to the Chanderi silk sari she picked for a trailer launch event. The strappy blouse, crochet trim on the neckline, floral motifs was a steal deal. She locked the look with dainty minimalistic jewellery.

Be ..live ..in your own .. 📷 @kiransaphotography

One creation that caught our eye was the dusky rose Kresha Bajaj sari she wore for the Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020. The high-neck blouse that came with sheer panels and had a plunging neckline was the star of the look.

The Jaanu actor wore a romantic Raw Mango red floral chiffon sari which was again a striking pick. The simple floral piece was paired with a V-neck blouse and an Amrapali neckpiece.

She also wore a black linen sari from Anavila’s collection. The drape was different but helped highlight the delicate intricacies of her blouse.

