Samantha Akkineni turns heads at Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s haldi ceremony

Celebrations for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s much-awaited wedding have begun, a glimpse of which we got on social media. Along with the bride and groom-to-be, who looked lovely together, we couldn’t help but notice Samantha Akkineni’s gorgeous ensemble for her friend’s haldi ceremony which took place on Wednesday.

Perfect for the traditional ceremony, which is usually associated with colours like yellow, orange and red, Samantha was seen in a yellow ochre ensemble with featured mirror work. Check out the pictures below and see for yourself:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Aug 6, 2020 at 10:26pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Aug 6, 2020 at 10:28pm PDT

The chiffon outfit by designer Arpita Mehta featured a V-neck short kurta that was paired with matching jacket with mirror work and cowrie shells and palazzo pants.

View this post on Instagram Let’s pose !! @arpita__mehta 💛 📷 @eshaangirri A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Aug 6, 2020 at 10:22pm PDT

For jewellery, the actor went for a basic pair of diamond studs and a cowrie shell choker which matched the outfit. Her makeup was simple with strong eyebrows, soft smokey brown eyes and nude lips.

Check out what Miheeka wore for her haldi ceremony yesterday!

What do you think about her look?

