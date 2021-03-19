Celeb fashion: Samantha Akkineni looks ethereal in this white chanderi sari

March 19, 2021 11:20:47 pm
Samatha Akkineni loves to wear saris and is often seen nailing the six yards look effortlessly. Hence, it was not surprising to spot the Theri actor opting for a white sari for the press meet for her upcoming film, Shakuntalam.
Styled by Preetham Jukalker, the actor looked pretty as a picture.
Take a closer look at the stunning photographs below.
Samantha was seen in a gorgeous chanderi sari with a scallop border from the House of Three Studios. The ‘Ampuli’ sari with sea life and coral embroidery was paired with ‘Angayal’ chanderi blouse with chikankari hand embroidery.
With her hair tightly pulled back in a bun adorned with fresh flowers, she opted for a glowy makeup base, soft winged eyeliner and pink lips.
View this post on Instagram
Want to know how much the sari costs? It is available on the brand’s site for Rs. 35,000.00.
What do you think about her look?
