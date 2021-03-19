scorecardresearch
Friday, March 19, 2021
Celeb fashion: Samantha Akkineni looks ethereal in this white chanderi sari

With her hair tightly pulled back in a bun adorned with fresh flowers, she opted for a glowy makeup base, soft winged eyeliner, and pink lips

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 19, 2021 11:20:47 pm
The actor is all set for her upcoming movie. (Photo: samantharuthprabhuoffl/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Samatha Akkineni loves to wear saris and is often seen nailing the six yards look effortlessly. Hence, it was not surprising to spot the Theri actor opting for a white sari for the press meet for her upcoming film, Shakuntalam.

Styled by Preetham Jukalker, the actor looked pretty as a picture.

Take a closer look at the stunning photographs below.

What do you think about her all-white look? (Photo: samantharuthprabhuoffl/ Instagram)

Samantha was seen in a gorgeous chanderi sari with a scallop border from the House of Three Studios. The ‘Ampuli’ sari with sea life and coral embroidery was paired with ‘Angayal’ chanderi blouse with chikankari hand embroidery.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
We love how fresh flowers were used to adorn her hair bun. (Photo: samantharuthprabhuoffl/ Instagram)
With her hair tightly pulled back in a bun adorned with fresh flowers, she opted for a glowy makeup base, soft winged eyeliner and pink lips.

Want to know how much the sari costs? It is available on the brand’s site for Rs. 35,000.00.

Would you like to get your hands on this sari? (Photo: Screengrab/houseofthreestudio/ Website)
What do you think about her look?

